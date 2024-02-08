Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,187,000. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Open Lending by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 211,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

