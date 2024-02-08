Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $277.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.90.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $254.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.