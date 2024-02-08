Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $460.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.31.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $283.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a one year low of $282.54 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

