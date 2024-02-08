Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $280.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $283.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $282.54 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 5,028.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.