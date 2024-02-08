CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

