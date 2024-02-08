BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.