Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $14.16 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

