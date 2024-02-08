Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of ADUS opened at $86.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

