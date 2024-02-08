Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.39. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

