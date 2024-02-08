Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.39. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
