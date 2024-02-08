Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
GTIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.83. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.