Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.83. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

