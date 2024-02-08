OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.09 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.