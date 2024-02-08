OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.09 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
