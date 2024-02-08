Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.6 %

POLA stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

