Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
POLA stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
