Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

