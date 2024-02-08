Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.