Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
