Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 92,796 shares of company stock valued at $380,221 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

