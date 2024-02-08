Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

AVGR stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

