Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

BSET stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $134.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -194.59%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

