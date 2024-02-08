StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.43 on Friday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

