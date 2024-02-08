StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.6 %

AMED stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

