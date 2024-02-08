InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

