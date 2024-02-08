United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

