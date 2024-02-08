Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 1.7 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.