CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPI Aerostructures

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.