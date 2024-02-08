CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $35.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
