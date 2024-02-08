Scotiabank Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$22.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$22.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.86.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

