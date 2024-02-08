First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.39.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

