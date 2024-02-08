Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$30.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.05. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$16.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

