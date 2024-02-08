IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.14.

TSE IGM opened at C$36.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

