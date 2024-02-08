Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.97. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
