Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.97. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

