Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 8.6 %

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.