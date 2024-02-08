Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 8.6 %
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
