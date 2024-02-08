Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $167.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $169.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $169.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $169.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

