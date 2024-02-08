Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,804.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

