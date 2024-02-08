Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $928.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

