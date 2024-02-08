Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,796.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

