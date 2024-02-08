Gaming Realms’ (GMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
Gaming Realms Price Performance
LON:GMR opened at GBX 37.55 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.50 and a beta of 1.27. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.39.
About Gaming Realms
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gaming Realms
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.