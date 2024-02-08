Gaming Realms’ (GMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

LON:GMR opened at GBX 37.55 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.50 and a beta of 1.27. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.39.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

