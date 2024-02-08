The Rank Group’s (RNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

RNK opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.95) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -379.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

