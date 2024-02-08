The Rank Group’s (RNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
The Rank Group Price Performance
RNK opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.95) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -379.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47.
About The Rank Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Rank Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.