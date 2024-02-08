Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.01) target price on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.81).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 138 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.55. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,333.36 ($41.79). The company has a market cap of £225.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

