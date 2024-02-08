Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Purchases £151.55 in Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton purchased 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £151.55 ($189.98).

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wincanton alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Tom Hinton purchased 48 shares of Wincanton stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.54).

Wincanton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 433 ($5.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.29. The stock has a market cap of £539.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,061.90 and a beta of 0.62. Wincanton plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 442 ($5.54).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.