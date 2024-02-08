Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Buys £1,999,287 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Tina Whitley purchased 20,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,650 ($120.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999,287 ($2,506,314.40).

Tina Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Tina Whitley acquired 19,417 shares of Intercede Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,999.51 ($25,071.47).

Intercede Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:IGP opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.12.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

