Magna International (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.95 per share for the quarter.

MG opened at C$78.83 on Thursday. Magna International has a one year low of C$64.41 and a one year high of C$89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Magna International news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total value of C$532,623.00. In other Magna International news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total value of C$532,623.00. Also, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$435,361.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,485. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

