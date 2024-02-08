CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CORR opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
Featured Stories
