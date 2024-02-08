WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in WNS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

