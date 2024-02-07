Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.11. 3,660,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,957. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $315.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

