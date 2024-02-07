Scotiabank Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,290,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,757. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

