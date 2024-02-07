Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after buying an additional 1,246,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $500.73. 3,537,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,758. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $500.83. The firm has a market cap of $387.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.32.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

