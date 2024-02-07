HighTower Advisors LLC Has $177.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $177,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.95.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $15.32 on Wednesday, hitting $300.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

