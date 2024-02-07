Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,252,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

