RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.