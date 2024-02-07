Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.