Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,098. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.92 and a 200-day moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

