Weil Company Inc. Sells 6,824 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 10,510,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,561,197. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

